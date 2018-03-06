Cudahy coach accused of sending naked pics to student - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cudahy coach accused of sending naked pics to student

CUDAHY, Wis. (WISN) -

Prosecutors charged a Cudahy High School coach accused of sending naked photos of himself to a student. Police say Kurt Wojciechowski also sent the girl a naked video and gave her a key to his apartment.

Wojciechowski was a power lifting coach at Cudahy High School.

Prosecutors charged Wojciechowski with four felony counts of exposing a child to harmful material.

