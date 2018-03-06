Family on horseback denied drive-thru service at Starbucks

No shoes, no shirt, no horses?

A girl was denied service at a Starbucks after she tried to ride her horse through the drive-thru, according to ABC 15 in Arizona.

Aspen Cline told ABC 15 she had seen internet videos of others riding their horses through the Starbucks drive-thru and decided that's what she wanted to do for her birthday.

Cline and her horse, Scout, were shut down by the barista.

"We weren't given a reason, just, 'we can't take your order,'" Cline said. "My friend and I were going to get frappuccinos for us and a cup of whipped cream for the horses."

A Starbucks spokesperson told ABC 15 the drive-through is for cars only. He said that policy is for animal, rider and employee safety.

The spokesperson also told ABC 15 the horses caught the barista off guard. He said with advanced notice, they would find a way to serve all creatures.

"We support Starbucks because they're very accepting," Tandy Cline, Aspen's mom, said. "So we were kind of disappointed we got thrown to the side from such a great company."

Tandy told ABC 15 they would definitely be reaching back out to Starbucks to see if they can arrange a better experience for Aspen.