Leinenkugel's worries Trump tariff could cost jobs

President Trump's decision to slap a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imported into the United States from other countries has one Wisconsin brewing company worried.

Officials with Leinenkugel's said the company is disappointed and concerned the tariff could lead to job cuts.

The president's staff put out two reports recently saying the U.S. needs stronger steel and aluminum industries to have enough metal for fighter jets and armored military vehicles. Trump said this tariff will help keep America safer.

Leinenkugel's provided the following statement on the proposed aluminum tariff:

“We are disappointed with President Trump’s announcement of a 10% tariff on aluminum. While we won’t know the details for a week, the Department of Defense recently reported that aluminum does not cause any national security issues. Like most brewers, we are selling an increasing amount of our beers in aluminum cans, and this action will cause aluminum prices to rise. It is likely to lead to job losses across the beer industry. We buy as much domestic can sheet aluminum as is available, however, there simply isn’t enough supply to satisfy the demands of American beverage makers like us. American workers and American consumers will suffer as a result of this misguided tariff.”

The president's decision has met with opposition from many in his own party, including House Speaker Paul Ryan. In response, the President has indicated he might reverse his decision with respect to Canada and Mexico if those countries agree to a "new and fair" North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said that he opposed the proposed tariffs last week and asked that the President reconsider.

Walker said American companies may move their companies to other countries like Canada if they feel a negative impact from the tariffs, according to The Associated Press. If they did so, they wouldn't face new tariffs on the sale of their products.