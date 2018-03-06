Wausau Aspirus Hospital tops US hospital list for performance

A Wausau hospital has been named one of the Unites States' top 100 hospitals along with three others in Wisconsin, according to a new study.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital made the Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Study for 2018. The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake were also named in the study.

Watson Health scores hospitals based on 11 performance measures across five areas: inpatient outcomes, extended outcomes, operational efficiency, financial health and patient experience.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital has made the annual list six times. This is the 25th year of the annual study.

The study is based on publicly available data and recognizes hospitals that "have successfully negotiated the fine line between running highly effective operations, and being innovative and forward thinking."

To see the complete study and other hospitals that made the list, click here.