NFL releases full order for 2018 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

The NFL announced Tuesday the official draft order for the 2018 NFL Draft, which will take place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Green Bay Packers have 12 picks after being awarded four compensatory selections last week plus an additional seventh-round pick to complete an August 2016 trade for Lerentee McCray with the Buffalo Bills.

The Packers selections are:

  • First round, 14th overall
  • Second round, 45th
  • Third round, 76th
  • Fourth round, 114th
  • Fourth round, 133rd (compensatory)
  • Fifth round, 150th
  • Fifth round, 172nd (compensatory)
  • Fifth round, 174th (compensatory)
  • Sixth round, 186th
  • Sixth round, 207th (compensatory)
  • Seventh round, 232nd
  • Seventh round, 239th (from the Buffalo Bills for Lerentee McCray
