Sex offender controversy moves from Northwoods to Portage Co.

The state is asking the Portage County Sheriff to investigate placing a second violent sex offender in a home, after a judge ruled one of them could not move into a Northwoods community.

Residents in a Forest County homeowners' association were trying to block Jeff LaVasseur from being placed in a home on Big Cub Trail in Blackwell.

He's convicted of three counts of sexual assault of a child, dating back to 1992.

On Monday, a judge ruled his placement in Forest County would be a “violation of the Association’s protective covenants,” and would “likely cause permanent damage to the plaintiff’s enjoyment of its unique land and environment.”

Now, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas, has been asked by the Department of Human Services to investigate a home in the town of Lanark as a possible place for LaVasseur to live.

Another violent sex offender is already in the process of being placed in the home on Boelter Lake Drive. Ronald Stewart is set to move in next week. He's been convicted of first degree sexual assault and attempted second degree sexual assault.

A community notification meeting is set for Wednesday and a number of concerned citizens plan to attend.

No one is currently living in the home.