DA: Wausau man tried to break support beam in parents' basement

A 27-year-old man was arrested for trying to chop down a support beam in his parents' basement, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Vung Yang was using a hand-held jig saw, a carving knife, and a hammer on Monday morning at the home on the 100 block of N. 2nd Avenue, according to Capt. Ben Graham.

Graham said police believe he was suffering from delusions and thought there were cameras in the basement.

Officials said Yang has a history of substance abuse, but it was unclear if he was on drugs at the time.

He was arrested without incident and is expected to appear in court Tuesday on criminal damage charges.