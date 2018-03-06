Third annual 'House of blooms' brings early spring to Wausau

The third annual 'House of Blooms' springs into Wausau Tuesday.

The Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum may be covered with snow on the outside but it feels like spring on the inside.

"I started this because I hate winter, and so I wanted to bring spring a little sooner to Wisconsin than it normally happens," Sara Goetsch of the Marathon Co. Historical Society said.

Goetsch said six florists are taking part in this year's event.

"It brings cheer, it brings that warmth and that forward looking that spring is coming," Richard Burbach, of Evolutions in Design said.

A switching of seasons, from the outside into the Woodson History Center.

"With all the fresh flowers in the house people can look at it, they can smell it 'cause it smells amazing when you walk in both houses. So it just feels like it's just a different season," Goetsch said.

She said between the two museums there are thousands of flowers.

"Times when all you see is the gray sky and the shoveling and the salt and everything and now you can come in and sit back and go oh that's right we have spring and summer and fall here which are beautiful," Burbach said. "Step out, shovel out and then come out and see this,and just bring that little bit of cheer into the day until we have the 40-50 degree weather again and you can see your grass and think about crocuses coming up."

The event started Tuesday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

For more information on the tours