Merrill brewery honors local fallen soldier

The Sawmill Brewery in Merrill is honoring a fallen soldier Tuesday evening. The brewery is naming a beer after the car of Sgt. Ryan Jopek.

In 2006, Jopek, a Merrill native, died in Iraq while serving for the US Army. He was just 20 years old at the time.

The brewery is naming the beer 'Walter Amber Ale' after Jopek's truck named Walter.

The ceremony unveiling the beer will be at 5:30 p.m at the brewery.