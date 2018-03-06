Police: Several options for school threat punishments

As school threats continue throughout the country, Wausau police said these threats are never taken lightly.

On Tuesday, a Wausau Middle School student was held responsible for a threatening note. Authorities believe it was likely a joke.

Wausau Police Detective Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar said working with school leaders plays a big role when disciplining those who make threats, since they know the students best.

Cihlar said there are many levels of consequences for school threats, starting with punishment within the school, misdemeanors, or even felony charges if necessary.

"Depending on the context of the threat, it certainly can rise to a felony level, a threat to cause bodily harm or death in mass," Cihlar said.

Cihlar said majority of the time, students are referred to social services due to them being a minor.