Survey: Wisconsin ranked 5th best state for women

A popular website has dubbed Wisconsin as a female-friendly state.

According to WalletHub, Wisconsin is the 5th best state for women.

The study took into account a wide range of factors.

"Earnings, unemployment rate, job security," said analyst Jill Gonzalez. "But also social things like women-owned businesses, friendliness toward working moms, and civic engagement."

The Badger State shined particularly when it comes to high school graduation rates for women. Wisconsin tied Nebraska for the top spot.

Gonzalez said that contributes to overall quality of life, because of the risk factors associated with low graduation rates.

"That leads to a snowball effect for unemployment rate, median earnings of female workers, for the share of women living in poverty," she said. "So we really do see a tight correlation there, and that's why it's a really important factor."

