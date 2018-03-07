Confidence the key as O'Heron rides hot streak heading into Sweet 16

Since the calendar flipped to 2018, the UWSP men's basketball team has been red hot. They're 15-3 since the new year and that has vaulted the Pointers into the national rankings. But while their excellent shooting and stifling defense has paved the way, so has an unlikely player; that's junior forward Cannon O'Heron.

O'Heron played sparingly his first two seasons and saw limited time the first half of this year. Ever since being inserted into the starting line up in early January, his confidence has taken off. He's averaging more than 15 points and four rebounds in that time and the Pointers have gone from the middle of the pack to national championship contenders.

