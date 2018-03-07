Amherst girls basketball returns to state for first time since 2 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Amherst girls basketball returns to state for first time since 2009 championship

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -

It's been almost ten years since Amherst girls basketball qualified for state. The last time was back in 2009. The No. 2 overall seed has ripped through the competition this year en route to a 25-1 record.

Thursday the Falcons face Saint Thomas More (21-5) in the state semifinal.

