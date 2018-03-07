Amherst girls basketball returns to state for first time since 2009 championship

Four more wins. That's all it takes for the SPASH boys basketball squad to win their fourth straight state title. But before they can even think about playing at the Kohl Center, they have their work cut out for them this weekend.More >>
As Newman Catholic prepares for its return to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament, Newsline 9 takes a look inside the Cardinals' practice.More >>
Newman Catholic is making its 11th trip to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament since 2001 - but the Cardinals' tournament run has been anything but easy.More >>
Amherst, Crandon and Newman Catholic are all heading to Green Bay after sectional final wins Saturday afternoon.More >>
Here are Saturday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Two third period goals lifted the Eau Claire North Co-op team to victory in the 2018 WIAA Girls State Hockey Championship game over Sun Prairie.More >>
The Marshfield wrestling team fell to Stoughton 47-13 in the state quarterfinals Friday night, ending the program's drive for its first state championship.More >>
The Central Wisconsin Storm's quest for back-to-back state titles came to an end with a 5-2 loss to Eau Claire in the state semifinals on Friday.More >>
