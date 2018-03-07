SPASH boys basketball two wins shy of returning to the Kohl Center

Four more wins. That's all it takes for the SPASH boys basketball squad to win their fourth straight state title. But before they can even think about playing at the Kohl Center, they have their work cut out for them this weekend.

Thursday night the Panthers travel to Appleton East to face Kimberly at 7 p.m. The Papermakers are 20-4 this year and pose a daunting front line with three players taller than 6-foot-5. With Joey Hauser gone, the guard dominated Panthers will have to shoot well from the outside and use a balanced attack. Something they've done very well the past few weeks.