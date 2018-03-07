Cold and quiet weather for a couple of days

Today: Chilly with variable clouds and a few flurries possible.

High: 27 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 14 Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds and cool again.

High: 31 Wind: NW 10-15

The snow will stick around for a while. No above normal temps are in the works until next week. For those who would rather have Spring right now, at least there is not much additional snow in the forecast.

A few flakes of snow could be flying today, but it won't add up to much. A few spots could have some flurries and there might be a dusting of snow in the far north, that is about it. We will have variable clouds and temperatures well below normal. The mercury will only reach the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be lighter than yesterday but still noticeable, out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will be similar except without the flurries and temps will be slightly warmer. Under a mix of sun and clouds we should experience high temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. On Friday we will have more sunshine and highs could reach the low to mid 30s, still a little below normal.

Over the weekend more clouds will move in and there will be a small chance of snow Saturday night into Sunday. A trough of low pressure could move in from the west but it is not a guarantee, so the chance of snow is just 30% at this point. Even with more clouds, temperatures will be closer to normal, climbing into the mid 30s, with a few posts maybe hitting the upper 30s.

Early next week we should experience more sunshine and highs should reach the upper 30s for Monday and Tuesday. A more substantial warm-up is possible for the middle of next week.

Have a pleasant Wednesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 7-March 2018