More sunshine the next few days

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy. Few flurries possible early.

Low: 14 Wind: NW 4 - 8

Thursday: Partly sunny and still chilly.

High: 30 Wind: NW around 10

Are you having a hard time adjusting to the rather chilly air again? Temperatures are about 10 degrees below normal but they should inch upward a few degrees in coming days. No major storms are in sight either. It should be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Wednesday night with a few flurries possible, especially early. Lows will fall into the low to mid 10s with northwest winds around 5 mph. Thursday should be partly sunny with highs around 30 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest around 10 mph. Friday looks nice with plenty of sunshine. After a chilly start near 13 degrees, the mercury should rebound to near 33.

Clouds will increase Saturday as a weak weather system approaches from the west. Most of the moisture associated with it is now forecast to stay west and southwest of our local area. As such we just have a small chance of some light snow showers later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise it will be a quiet weekend with highs generally in the mid 30s.

We could have a chilly Monday with stronger north winds on the back side of a deep storm in eastern North America. It is possible that some flurries will occur and may some lake effect snow showers in northern Wisconsin. Highs could stay in the lower 30s. Tuesday should be a bit calmer with somewhat lighter winds and more sunshine. High temperatures are expected to climb to near 36.

Much warmer air is projected to sweep into Wisconsin starting next Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Highs could climb to the mid 40s Wednesday and into the 50s Thursday and Friday. That will definitely feel like spring! Right now it looks dry for Wednesday and Thursday with some changes after that.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 7-March 2018