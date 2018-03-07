Virginia father forces son to run to school for three days for being a bully

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A father in Roanoke, Virginia said the way he decided to punish his son has a lot of people talking after his video went viral.

Bryan Thornhill posted three videos to his Facebook page showing his son running to school and Thornhill filmed it while riding in his vehicle behind him.

Thornhill said he learned that his on, Hayden, was bullying another student so he made the 10-year-old run to school.

The first video has picked up more than 22 million views.

Thornhill said he hopes his method of punishment sends a message to other parents.

"You can be a parent for 18 years and raise your children for 18 years," he said. "After that, you can be a friend for life."

So, when Thornhill found out that Hayden was misbehaving and got suspended from riding the school bus home, he took matters into his own hands.

"I was sliding under the seat. I was yelling and being really obnoxious. I accidentally jumped on one of the kids and hit him in his bad spot," Hayden said.

The 10-year-old said he also bullied one of his classmates.

Thornhill wasn't having it.

For three days, Thornhill and his wife drove along Hayden as he ran a mile from their house in Roanoke County to school.

"My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can't stand," Thornhill said.

Many are applauding Thornhill's parenting and his video has reached countries overseas now.

Others have commented saying they believe Thornhill is bullying his son.

But, Hayden doesn't see it that way.

"It was a good punishment, I really deserved it," he said. "I think he gave me a good punishment."

Hayden said since running to school for three days, he hasn't gotten in any trouble and feels like he learned his lesson.