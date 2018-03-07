Paneer cheese debuts in World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- The World Championship Cheese Contest continues Wednesday in Madison.

This year's competition will now include some flavor from India. Paneer cheese is being judged for the first time in the cheese contest.

The cheese is a favorite in Indian dishes.

Specialty Cheese Company out of Reeseville put paneer into the competition this year.

"I hope it's a bit of a wake up call to those of us who may not have grown up with paneer. That's a shame. Paneer is a great cheese and it makes all manner of dishes feasible," said Paul Scharfman, owner of Specialty Cheese Company.

According to the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, the amount of paneer sold nationwide doubled from 2013 to 2017.

The World Championship Cheese Contest runs through Thursday at Monona Terrace.