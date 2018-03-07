Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting unconscious passenger

A Milwaukee woman said a Lyft driver who, picked her up in Milwaukee's Third Ward after an evening at the bars, raped her in his car while she was unconscious, according to a search warrant.

Police said the woman didn't remember anything before she woke up, but her Lyft app recorded everything -- where he picked her up, where he dropped her off, his name and his picture.

Police arrested the 27-year-old driver at his south-side home and released him as they continue their investigation. He wasn't home Tuesday. His cousin told WISN-TV he was at work.

"He's driving Uber, Lyft, both," the cousin told WISN 12 News.

WISN-TV reached the driver by phone.

"I'm calling about your arrest," said 12 News' Colleen Henry. "She said she was unconscious, and you sexually assaulted her," Henry said.

"No, she a liar," responded the driver.

The driver said he was in jail for about three days. Now he's back at work.

"Are you driving for Uber and Lyft still?" Henry asked.

"Yes, both," he said.

WISN-TV isn't naming the Lyft driver because he hasn't been charged. Prosecutors said they hope to make a charging decision in the next couple of weeks.

Uber issued the following statement: "We have removed this driver from the Uber app pending the police investigation. ... We have not received any feedback of this nature while he was driving on the Uber app."

Lyft has not yet responded to requests for comment on the case.