National pizza brand starts with humble Wisconsin beginnings

Sometimes it's hard to believe that Jack's Pizza, a mainstay in the frozen food aisle, all started in a garage in Little Chute, Wisconsin.

Jack's Pizza Marketing Manager Rachel Vranich told us "Jack's pizza was founded by John Toby Elrick and his wife, Irene, and they had this vision to create a perfect pizza that they could share with their neighbors and their surrounding communities."

In 1960 John, also known as Jack, built a pizza kitchen in his garage and delivered pizzas in and around Little Chute using the family sedan. In 1971 Jack's entered the frozen pizza market and continues to grow as a national brand.

"From the very beginning, Jack's was all about blending the perfect combination of prime meats, fresh sauce, and the finest cheeses. And while the company has grown we still stay very true to those same aspects making sure that that recipe stays the same." Said Rachel.

The cheese is sourced from local farms, including Foremost Farms Cooperative in Appleton.

Jeff Kent, Vice President of Cheese at Foremost Farms said "Foremost Farms and Nestle have a shared value when it comes to quality. We have local access to quality milk that we put into our cheese to deliver the strictest requirements put on us by Nestle for the cheese that we put on their pizzas."

And with Jack's being the number one pizza brand in several Midwestern states, it's here to stay!

"Wisconsin cheese is very important to us. One it levels back to our heritage and roots here in Wisconsin, but it also allows us to give back to our communities; supporting the local dairy farmers, making sure that farms continue to thrive in the communities." Said Rachel.