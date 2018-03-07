Stevens Point police fundraising for new drug dogs

Stevens Point police officers and community member are coming together to raise money to add new furry members to the team.

Due to a recent rise in drugs and break-ins the community, officers are adding a drug dog unit to the force.

"We can help stop transportation of the drugs in our community," Assistant Chief Mike Rottier said. "It can help protect us on traffic stops and serious call that we are on."

At first, the department requested to get one dog, but quickly realized two would be more necessary.

The fundraising goal is set at $50,000, which will help cover the cost of the two dogs, revamping the K9 vehicles, and other equipment needed.

So far the community has helped raise $6,000.

"You always see a big show of community support for the K9 unit," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Officers Austin Lee and Jeremiah Ballew have volunteered to be the dog handlers.

"The most important part about it is that it's a tool to help the community grow and weed out what we don't want here," Ballew said.

If the department is short of cash by the time the dogs are ready to be brought in, they will use money they have seized to cover the costs.

The department is looking to get the two dogs in the next several months.

If you would like to donate to the Stevens Point Police Department you can contact Assistant Chief Mike Rottier.

mrottier@stevenspoint.com or (715) 346-1517.