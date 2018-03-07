Crews to blow up 'highly-volatile' chemicals that remain in Beaver Dam apartment

The chemicals found in a Beaver Dam apartment unit are so dangerous that they cannot be removed and will be detonated later Wednesday, police chief John Kreuziger said at a morning news conference.

The "significant amount of highly-volatile homemade explosives" Kreuziger described were found after a Monday afternoon explosion at the Village Glen Apartments that left one man dead and displaced about 150 residents.

"We are doing everything possible to minimize damage to the units and surrounding properties," Kreuziger said.

Victim specialists have been working with all of the displaced families, in some cases reuniting them with pets that were left behind, he said.

Affected residents were told to gather at a church at 408 South Spring Street at 11:30 a.m. for a meeting with officials.

The identity of the man who died remains publicly unknown, and the investigation into why he had the chemicals in the apartment remains "very active," Kreuziger said.

Another press briefing was scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.