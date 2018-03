MATTOON (WAOW) - A masked gunman robbed the Village Pump and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber said Wednesday.

The incident took place about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a clerk was alone at the store, the sheriff said.

The robber - described as a while male about 6-foot tall - wore camouflaged clothing and a ski mask and carried a gun when he demanded the clerk give him "all the money," Bieber said in a statement.

A brown and tan sports utility vehicle was seen in the area before the robbery, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 715-526-3111.