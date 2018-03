The Merrill fire chief is resigning, according to Merrill administrator Dave Johnson.

Dave Savone turned in his notice Wednesday after coming back from a vacation. Johnson tells Newsline 9, Savone indicated he had been thinking of retiring for a few months.

Johnson and Savone had “some differences in managerial style,” Johnson said. The two felt differently in how to “treat employees,” he continued.

No formal complaints were ever filed against Savone, Johnson said.

Savone joined the department about five and a half years ago.

He was able to upgrade the department and bring in new equipment, according to Johnson.

Battalion Chief Scott Krause has been named the interim chief until a permanent chief is hired.