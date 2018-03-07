Portage Co. holding meeting on violent sex offender

A violent sex offender will be placed in a rural Portage County home.

62-year-old Ronald Stewart is set to be released within the next week into the town of Lanark. Stewart was found guilty of second degree sexual assault in 1990 for forcing his way into a home with a woman he knew. Officials said he laid on top of the woman, put his hands around her neck and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to get away. The crime was committed in Dane County.

Stewart was found guilty of first degree sexual assault in 1982 after sexually assaulting to children, ages 9 and 6.

Stewart is considered a sexually violent person, which means he meets a specific set of criteria including having a mental illness. He will be under intense supervision including an electronic monitoring program.

This is the third sexually violent person to be placed in Portage County that did not commit their crimes within the county.

The town of Alban, also in Portage County, had two sexually violent people placed in one home. One was removed for violating probation terms and there was a false alarm with the monitoring system.

Residents have voiced concerns to Newsline 9 over the placement of the sexually violent person. The Portage County Sheriff tells Newsline 9 a second SVP could be placed into the same home. A judge blocked Jeffrey LaVasseur from being placed at a home in Forest County.

A meeting will be held at the town of Lanark Town Hall at 7 p.m. State and local officials will be in attendance.