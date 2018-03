WAUSAU (WAOW) - Marathon County is reopening some of its snowmobile trails, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Motorized Recreation Administrator Jon Daniels said.

Trails in zones 2, 5 and some of zone 1 will be open to snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles in conditions that vary from "good to poor," he said. "Riders should expect varying late season trail conditions with bare spots, ice, slush and areas of standing water."

There are closed trails within each zone, requiring riders to check the Marathon County snowmobile web page and consult a trail map to avoid them, Daniels said.

Trails are open to ATVs only if the air temperature is 28 degrees or colder.