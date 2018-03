A homeless shelter that closed amid a sexual assault investigation is reopening under new management, authorities said Wednesday.

Personal Development Center Inc. will take over the Frederic Ozanam Transitional Shelter, which closed in December, said Renee J. Schulz, executive director of Personal Development Center.

The closure came as Marshfield police investigated an alleged assault between a 14-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl at the shelter, which opened in 2014 with room for up to 14 families.

Wisconsin Rapids Family Center and Saint Vincent De Paul are also part of a "collaboration" to reopen the shelter, Schulz said.