Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Scammers demand iTunes gift cards

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Department received four recent complaints about scammers asking to be paid with iTunes gift cards.

"A con artist called one person and pretended to be a utility worker who claimed the victim owed money on a utility bill and power would be turned off unless they paid the bill with an iTunes gift card," Deputy Dale Ruechel said. "Another victim was asked to pay for a car with iTunes cards."

Ruechel says victims in the four scams lost nearly $7,000.

Investigators say scammers like iTunes cards because they are easy to buy and nearly untraceable.

"There is a code on the back that once the purchaser provides it to someone else it is cash and that money is gone," Ruechel said.

Marathon County investigators remind you to be very wary when conducting business on the phone, online, by email or social media.

