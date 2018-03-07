Antigo mother sentenced to 2 years in prison for fleeing with he - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Antigo mother sentenced to 2 years in prison for fleeing with her kids

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
ANTIGO (WAOW) - An Antigo mother accused of interfering with the custody of her children and fleeing with them to South Dakota for weeks was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday, according to online Langlade County court records.

In a plea bargain, Cathy Brown, 37, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of interfering with the custody of a child following a custody order and prosecutors dismissed two other counts, court records said.

Police say Brown fled with her son and daughter in December 2016 and they were located in Hill City, S.D., where the mother was arrested Jan. 16, 2017.

The children were placed in the care of their father, authorities said.

The judge also ordered Brown to serve five years on extended supervision when she is released from prison and gave her credit for 409 days already spent in jail, court records said.

