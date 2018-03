As frustration continues over program cuts at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, announced plans to co-host a town hall with student government.

It will take place Tuesday, March 13, at 4:30 at the Dreyfus University Theater on campus.

The proposed cuts would impact 13 liberal arts majors as part of a way to close a $4.5 million budget deficit.

Students, staff and community members are welcome to attend the town hall.