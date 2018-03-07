Safer front entrances included in D.C. Everest referendum - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Safer front entrances included in D.C. Everest referendum

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

As school safety continues to circulate headlines, security is a big component of an upcoming school referendum. 

As part of the nearly $60 million deal, three elementary schools in the D.C. Everest School District want funding for safer security entrances.

Those schools are Evergreen Elementary School in Rothschild, Weston Elementary School, and Riverside Elementary School in Ringle.

"Those elementary schools are from the 1950s and 1970s," said Superintendent Kristine Gilmore. "Although those are great schools, those entrances weren't built with that kind of safety or security in mind."

The referendum also includes several infrastructure improvements.

Voters will weigh in during the April 3 election. 

