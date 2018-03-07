Respectful language campaign launches at D.C. Everest schools

A video on respectful language was presented in every classroom in the D.C. Everest school district Wednesday.

The lesson discouraged the use of the "R" word, when referring to people who have intellectual disabilities.

The emphasis was on inclusion.

"They're just like you," said Kara Jileck, a 9th grader. "They're not any different. They may have a learning problem, but they're still like you."

Students watched the five-minute video, and discussed the importance of respect in the hallways.

"It was really touching seeing how all these kids were watching this video on how bad the 'R' word is," said 6th grader Jake Sloan.

Outside of the classroom, students signed a poster pledging to show respect to their fellow students.