Athlete of the Week: Heather Pearson, Amherst

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
Cam Seidl threw his second shutout of the season to lead the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team to a 6-0 win in game two of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against UW-La Crosse after the Eagles won game one 11-6 on Monday afternoon at University Field. More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 25 points and seventh-seeded Marquette blew a 14-point lead and came back to outlast 10th-seeded DePaul 72-69 in the opening round of the Big East Tournament on Wednesday night.More >>
James Harden scored 26 points, Eric Gordon had 18 points and two momentum-swinging 3-pointers in the third quarter, and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99 on Wednesday night for their 17th straight...More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Allie Leclaire scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Jessica Lindstrom had her 41st career double-double and No. 22 Green Bay beat Wright State 62-44 for its fourth straight Horizon League Tournament championship...More >>
Amarah Coleman scored a career-high 27 points and No. 2 seed DePaul routed top-seeded Marquette 98-63 on Tuesday night for the Big East Conference Tournament championship and automatic NCAA berth.More >>
Allie Leclaire scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Jessica Lindstrom had her 41st career double-double and No. 22 Green Bay beat Wright State 62-44 on Tuesday for its fourth straight Horizon League...More >>
Freshman Loudon Love scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds - his 13th double-double - to help second-seeded Wright State beat No. 6 seed Milwaukee 59-53 in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.More >>
Jessica Lindstrom scored 17 points and set a program Division I record with 1,000 career rebounds and No. 22 Green Bay reached the Horizon League championship game for the eighth-straight season with a 66-45...More >>
