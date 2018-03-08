Cool and calm weather for a few days

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Chilly again.

High: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered clouds and cold.

Low: 13 Wind: NW around 5

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and slightly warmer

High: 33 Wind: NW 5-10

Cooler than normal weather will continue for a few days. The snow is not going to melt very fast. The good news is that no major storms are headed our way.

Today will be a lot like yesterday. A few flurries could fly and it will be a little chilly. High temps should reach the upper 20s to low 30s as a few breaks of sun develop at times. Winds will be a little lighter than yesterday, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

With mainly clear skies over the next couple of nights, low temps will drop down into the teens. High temps should gradually warm-up, reaching the low 30s on Friday and the mid 30s on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday the mercury should top out in the mid to upper 30s, which is close to normal for early March.

The weather will be unremarkable with more sun on Friday and a few more clouds moving in over the weekend. There is a slight chance of a few light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday, but there shouldn't be anything more than a dusting. A few light snow showers could develop on Monday as well, especially in the Northwoods.

Tuesday will be cool, then a warm-up should hit the area mid to late next week. High temps should reach the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday and there should be a good amount of sun.

Have a pleasant Thursday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 8-March 2018