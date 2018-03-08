Woodchucks making equipment donation to local youth team

To celebrate 25 seasons of the Wisconsin Woodchucks, the organization is donating thousands of dollars of equipment.

The Share The Glove initiative is a new program to fund sports equipment to one local little league team. The package is worth $2,500.

Inside there will be two sets of catcher's gear, 10 gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket full of practice balls.

"We really wanted to do more for the local communities that we are a part of," said Wisconsin Woodchucks Marketing and Corporate Service Coordinator Kayla Zenner.

She said the program provides opportunities for kids aged 9-12 to have the chance to enjoy the game.

Directors will choose the winner by determining which teams they think is the best fit.

The applications are due April 6th.

The winning team will be presented with the package in May.

For more information on how to apply for the grant visit the Wisconsin Woodchucks website.