Retention of female submariners on par with men

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- The chaos and disruption some predicted when the U.S. Navy lifted its ban on women in submarines eight years ago largely haven't materialized.

Women are focused on doing their jobs well. They want to be seen simply as "submariners," not "female submariners." And records obtained by The Associated Press show their retention rates on par with those of men.

By now, the first female officers have decided whether to sign a contract to go back to sea as a department head or have chosen a different path.

The retention rate for the first female officers is 26 percent, just shy of the roughly 27 percent of male officers selected for submarine service in 2010. The Navy had been looking for at least 15 percent for women.