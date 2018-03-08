Wisconsin AG Schimel announces re-election bid - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin AG Schimel announces re-election bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is officially announcing he'll run for re-election this fall.

Schimel won election to his first term as attorney general in 2014. He issued a news release Thursday morning announcing his re-election campaign along with an online ad touting his work to combat opioid abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse. An unseen narrator describes Schimel as tough, fair and independent.

Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul is the only Democrat so far to announce a run against Schimel. The filing deadline is June 1. The primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election following on Nov. 6.

