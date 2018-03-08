When to watch WIAA Girls State Basketball 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

When to watch WIAA Girls State Basketball 2018

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Girls State Basketball will be underway starting Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Three central Wisconsin teams have made it to state; Amherst and Crandon girls play Thursday and Newman Catholic plays Friday.

Sports Director Brandon Kinnard will be on the call as the Amherst girls take on Saint Thomas More and as the Newman Catholic girls take on Black Hawk.

You can watch all girls games on Newline 9, WAOW.com and the Magic of March app (Apple AppStore and Google Play).

See the full schedule below.

