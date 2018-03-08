High school student designs 3D printed prosthetic leg for dog

A Kaukauna high school student is using a 3D printer in the school's Fab Lab, to help make a dog's life a little bit easier.

Ben Brochtrup is part of Nels Lawrence's engineering class at Kaukauna High School.

Students are tasked with designing an assistive device for someone with a disability.

Coincidentally, Lawrence had just met Dr. Steven Cove and his dog, Grey. Grey's right front leg is shorter than the rest of its legs, which gave Lawrence an idea.

Lawrence tasked Brochtrup with creating a prosthetic leg for Grey.

After taking measurements of the Grey's leg, Brochtrup created a model using Fusion 360 -- a 3D CAD tool-- and worked through the process of printing the new accessory for Grey using the school's Prusa MK2 3D printer.

Brochtrup earned an Honorable Mention in the Hackaday "Repairs You Can Print" contest for his work on the project.

The contest asked students to submit their best 3D printed projects that served as repairs for items that have been broken.

Grey will have another fitting at the Kaukauna High School on Friday March 16.