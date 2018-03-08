Police: Man accused of raping, killing 19-year-old woman says she 'begged for her life'

A Milwaukee man raped and killed a woman he had paid for sex after an argument over how much he would pay, police said.

John Gillum appeared in court Wednesday, where the judge even seemed taken aback by the allegations.

"In reviewing this criminal complaint, this is quite gruesome what is alleged to have occurred," the judge said.

Police said Gillum told them he met the victim and soon "began exchanging messages about having sex for money."

According to that complaint, Gillum punched the woman with "both of his fists" and "knocked her out" after an argument about how much he would pay.

Prosecutors said he tied her to a bed and assaulted her.

Gillum turned himself in at District 5 headquarters Sunday. He allegedly told officers that while he was with the victim, he lost control and killed her with a knife and a pipe.

Officers said Gillum told them he stabbed her "five or six times" and the victim "begged for her life."

Prosecutors said he wrapped her body in sheets and hid it in the shed behind the house.

Police said Gillum told them he "should have been smarter" by killing her somewhere else.

If convicted on the homicide charge, Gillum faces life in prison. He is scheduled to be back in court next week.