Packers Ticket Takeover: Get your pic on a game ticket

The sixth season of the "Packers Ticket Takeover Contest" offers fans the opportunity to have their photo printed on about 80,000 game tickets.

Fans interested in entering the contest can submit a photo of themselves, their friends or family.

Click here to enter the 2018 Ticket Take Over Contest.

The contest, presented by American Family Insurance, runs from now until March 28. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of Packers officials, with the top five options being made public for fans to vote on starting April 5.

The grand prize winner will be named after fan voting closes on April 27.

In addition to having his or her photo printed on a 2018 game ticket, the grand prize winner receives two tickets to that game, including airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.