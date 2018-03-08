Minn. representative writes bill to ban Bachelor star from state

A Minnesota Representative took to Twitter to promote what could be considered a controversial new bill. What is the subject? Banning Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from the state.

State Rep. Drew Christensen decided to write a bill to ban Luyendyk from entering his state, which is also home to Luyendyk's former fiancee Becca Kufrin. Luyendyk dumped Kufrin on national television after deciding he wanted to be with Bachelor runner-up Lauren Burnham instead.

Christensen tweeted Monday, saying if his tweet got 1,000 retweets, he’d author a bill banning the Bachelor from Minnesota. As of Thursday the tweet has 11,500 retweets.

Christensen officially announced the anti-Arie bill Wednesday.

The seemingly silly bill was put together for more reason than just going viral, according to Christensen.

He told Cosmopolitan.com that said the bill is a way to show people they can easily take part in the political process if they want to, no matter what the topic is.

"I think this whole thing is a great lesson in civic engagement," Christensen said to Cosmopolitan.com. "It’s as easy as a tweet to engage with elected officials on the issues — it’s important to me that I’m accessible to folks I represent."

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018