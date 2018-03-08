Quiet forecast to continue

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, chilly.

Low: 12 Wind: light NW

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool.

High: 32 Wind: NW ~5

The northwest winds were reasonably light today, but were able to maintain the flow of cloud cover and scattered snow flurries off Lake Superior through northern and parts of central Wisconsin. It was chilly again, with morning lows in the single digits to low teens, and afternoon highs ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s.

A generally tranquil weather pattern is forecast to continue the rest of the week and likely through the middle of the next. A slightly milder temperature trend is expected, with warmer conditions likely toward the end of next week.

A few flurries will be possible tonight across the northern part of the state.

There will be a chance of flurries or some light snow Saturday night into Sunday throughout the area, but the active storm track is likely to remain outside Wisconsin for a while.

Have a good night and a fine Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 8, 2018