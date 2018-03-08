DA: Pearson woman provided heroin that killed man in Crandon

A 30-year-old Pearson woman provided heroin that killed a 32-year-old Forest County man in late January, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Heather Ann Grisius was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in James Polar's death. He died Jan. 20 at a Crandon home of "acute heroin intoxication," the complaint said.

He died in "his chair in the living room" after a friend found him not breathing with "foam coming out of his mouth," the complaint said.

According to online Forest County court records, a warrant was issued for Grisius' arrest - about a month after she posted $5,000 cash after being accused of some drug charges in the probe of Polar's death.

A friend of Polar told investigators Polar got $3,000 as an advance on his taxes Jan. 19 and he bought heroin - in "small plastic jewelry baggies" - from Grisius just hours before he died, the complaint said.

The friend said Grisius delivered heroin to Polar "two to three times" a week and he owed her $300 for previous purchases, the complaint said.

Grisius' husband, Joseph Grisius, 55, was charged earlier with three felonies, including possession with intent to distribute heroin, after he was arrested following a traffic stop Jan. 25 in Crandon, the complaint said. A loaded pistol was found in the car he was driving, and a variety of drugs were taken from his wife.

On Feb. 5, Mrs. Grisius was charged with four felonies, including manufacturing and delivering heroin, and she posted $5,000 to be freed from jail, court records said. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 2.