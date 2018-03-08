DA: Pearson woman provided heroin that killed man in Crandon - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DA: Pearson woman provided heroin that killed man in Crandon

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect
CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 30-year-old Pearson woman provided heroin that killed a 32-year-old Forest County man in late January, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Heather Ann Grisius was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in James Polar's death. He died Jan. 20 at a Crandon home of "acute heroin intoxication," the complaint said.

He died in "his chair in the living room" after a friend found him not breathing with "foam coming out of his mouth," the complaint said. 

According to online Forest County court records, a warrant was issued for Grisius' arrest - about a month after she posted $5,000 cash after being accused of some drug charges in the probe of Polar's death.

A friend of Polar told investigators Polar got $3,000 as an advance on his taxes Jan. 19 and he bought heroin - in "small plastic jewelry baggies" - from Grisius just hours before he died, the complaint said.

The friend said Grisius delivered heroin to Polar "two to three times" a week and he owed her $300 for previous purchases, the complaint said.

Grisius' husband, Joseph Grisius, 55, was charged earlier with three felonies, including possession with intent to distribute heroin, after he was arrested following a traffic stop Jan. 25 in Crandon, the complaint said. A loaded pistol was found in the car he was driving, and a variety of drugs were taken from his wife.

On Feb. 5, Mrs. Grisius was charged with four felonies, including manufacturing and delivering heroin, and she posted $5,000 to be freed from jail, court records said. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.