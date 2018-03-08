Big Brothers Big Sisters helps hundreds of area kids

WAUSAU (WAOW) - An organization dedicated to helping children has its major fundraiser starting Friday. Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Central Wisconsin hosts Bowl for Kids Sake at Dale's Weston Lanes.

"It is a great organization that is a lot of fun. We set up partnerships between children and adult mentors," Linda Koepke of Big Brothers Big Sisters said.

Last year, 307 children signed up for the program and there is a waiting list of about 70 waiting to be paired with mentor, Koepke said.

The organization has school-based mentoring programs where mentors, or "bigs" as they are called, meet with their "littles" for about an hour a week in the school.

Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley takes part in this project with sixth grader O' Dessia Akerley.

They've become friends.

"You can talk when I don't feel like talking to a friend or parents about stuff," O' Dessia said.

Added Ribley, "We have fun. We connect and have real life conversations. She is my friend and I am proud to say she is my friend."

There are also community-based mentoring projects where adults and kids join together for a couple of hours each week in the community doing fun things.

For more information on how to get involved or to bowl click here