Marathon County Petsaver: A cat named Bear

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - An energetic black cat named Bear is our Marathon County Petsaver for Thursday.

Bear is 18 months old and shelter workers say he is very sweet.

His adoption fee is $60, which includes his neuter, vaccines and a microchip.

For more information call the shelter at 715-845-2810 or click here.

