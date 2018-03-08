Wisconsin Rapids father pleads not guilty in toddler son's death

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A Wisconsin Rapids father pleaded not guilty Thursday to accusations that he killed his toddler son about a year ago, according to online Wood County court records.

James W. Georgeson, 33, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Feb. 4, 2017, death of his 15-month-old son who was found unresponsive on a call of a child not breathing. The boy died two days later.

No trial date was immediately set.

An autopsy determined the child died of "multiple, non-accidental, blunt force injuries" due to physical trauma to his upper body, authorities said.

During a hearing to convince a judge that enough evidence existed to justify the charge and order a trial, a witness testified Georgeson said the toddler threw a sippy cup and he "picked him up and shook him," court records said. The father then placed the child onto a bed and when he checked him later he was "blue and unresponsive."