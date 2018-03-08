Free clinic would help those without health insurance in Wausau

A Wausau doctor came up with the idea to bring a free clinic to the basement of a local church to help the people without health insurance.

Dr. Oswald is a family physician at the Marshfield Clinic Stettin Center and is partnering with First Presbyterian Church on Grant Street.

"When I volunteered at the warming center I saw a lot of individuals that just wouldn't seek health care even though they had pretty significant things that needed to be evaluated," Jeff Oswald said.

The clinic would be made up entirely of volunteers.

"We're very excited about it, at the possibilities," Rachel Wann, Senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Wausau, said.

Oswald is optimistic about the community supporting his idea.

"I don't have any doubt that the medical community will really support this, in fact we've heard from numerous people, nurses, PA's , physicians, nurse practitioners that already want to volunteer in the clinic," Oswald said.

The plan is to turn the current food pantry at the church into the clinic which would have four exam rooms, two rooms for case managers, a big area for nursing staff, and more space for procedures and medications.

"High blood pressure, cholesterol, whatever [it is], if this is a way for us to address some of those issues and help people out," Wann said. "I think it's an amazing thing we can do."

Oswald said the clinic is similar to the Bridge Clinic in helping those without health insurance.

"Our idea isn't to compete with them, it's more that we will collaborate with them, giving people another option to access health care," he said.

The Wausau City Council will discuss the idea on Tuesday.

If approved, Oswald would like to open the clinic by October.