Crandon girls basketball team makes history

The community rallied behind the Crandon girls basketball team as they headed to state for the first time in school history Thursday evening.

Despite the tough loss, residents said they were proud of how far the team came. The team was the second Crandon sports team to ever make it to state.

"It's not always about winning, it's about what they accomplish along the way," said Kirby Schultz, the co-interim principal of the Crandon middle and high school.

Few people were left in the town Thursday evening as many made their way to Green Bay to watch the game. However, the support could be seen every where. Red ribbons were tied around the flag poles and 'Good Luck' letters put on marquee signs.

"It's unbelievable," said Schultz. "Crandon has waited a long, long time to have something like this happen."

Schultz said roughly 1200 pre-sale tickets were purchased, he said that was a record.

"The enthusiasm and everything has just taken off," said Schultz.

Students who made the trip to Green Bay said they were excited to finally see a team go to state.

"We get to say that we got to watch them play their hardest and their heart out," said high school senior Nathan Bauknecht. "The feeling of pride we have right now is unmatched."

Residents and business owners helped fans get to the game by purchasing tickets, t-shirts and helping fund the bus ride.

Schultz said he's looking forward to what the girls can do next year.