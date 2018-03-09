Amherst is headed to the state championship, knocks off Saint Thomas More 45-32 behind Pearson's double-double

After becoming just the second team in school history to qualify for a state tournament, the Crandon girls basketball magical run came crashing down Thursday night as it fell to No. 1 seed Aquinas 75-38 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.More >>
Athlete of the Week Heather Pearson put her Amherst Falcons on her back Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center and lead the No. 2 seed to a 45-32 win against No. 3 Saint Thomas More. The UW-Oshkosh commit tallied 17 points and 20 rebounds in 31 minutes of action.More >>
The Amherst Falcons started out with the lead in the Division 3 Semifinals and never looked back against Saint Thomas More.More >>
Girls State Basketball will be underway starting Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.More >>
Four more wins. That's all it takes for the SPASH boys basketball squad to win their fourth straight state title. But before they can even think about playing at the Kohl Center, they have their work cut out for them this weekend.More >>
As Newman Catholic prepares for its return to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament, Newsline 9 takes a look inside the Cardinals' practice.More >>
Newman Catholic is making its 11th trip to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament since 2001 - but the Cardinals' tournament run has been anything but easy.More >>
