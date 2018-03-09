Amherst is headed to the state championship, knocks off Saint Th - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Amherst is headed to the state championship, knocks off Saint Thomas More 45-32 behind Pearson's double-double

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Athlete of the Week Heather Pearson put her Amherst Falcons on her back Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center and lead the No. 2 seed to a 45-32 win against No. 3 Saint Thomas More. 

The UW-Oshkosh commit tallied 17 points and 20 rebounds in 31 minutes of action. 

With the win, Amherst improves to 25-1 on the year and will face top-seeded Marshall on Saturday in the state championship game. Amherst is looking for it's third state crown in program history.

Saturday's game is set to tip around 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on WAOW-TV. 

